Turkish Airlines Open: Justin Rose charges as overnight leader Nicolas Colsaerts falters on the back nine

Rose continued to move smoothly through the gears on Saturday

World number six Justin Rose continued to move smoothly through the gears at the Turkish Airlines Open on Saturday, firing a joint best-of-the-day 64 to boost his chances of claiming back-to-back European Tour victories.

The 37-year-old Englishman, who had opened up with scores of 69 and 68, rattled off four straight birdies from the 12th hole to close within two strokes of third-round leaders Shane Lowry of Ireland (65) and Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat (66).

While Rose was blooming, three sixes on the back nine proved a devil of a problem for Nicolas Colsaerts.

The Belgian slipped back into a share of third place alongside Rose and Padraig Harrington (64) on 12-under 201, having started the day with a commanding four-shot lead over the field.

Rose, who wiped out an eight-shot deficit on the final day to win last week's WGC-HSBC Champions event in China, was full of self-belief on Saturday.

"I felt like I could hole every putt on the front nine," he told reporters on another afternoon of glorious sunshine at the Regnum Carya Golf and Spa Resort situated on the south-west coast of Turkey.

"Today was the best I've played all week, and maybe even better than last week. The confidence always increases after a win."

Rose had a day to remember