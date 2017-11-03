Turkish Airlines Open: Nicolas Colsaerts in pole position to end five-year wait for a trophy by claiming four-shot lead

Nicolas Colsaerts has gone more than five years without a tournament victory but the big-hitting Belgian is threatening to turn this week's $7 million Turkish Airlines Open into a one-man show.

The 34-year-old played almost immaculate golf for the second day running on Friday, a second successive 64 helping him charge four strokes clear of the field with a 14-under-par total of 128.

England's Eddie Pepperell returned a 66 to climb into second position on 132, one ahead of Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat (67).

It was Colsaerts, however, who stole the spotlight although he acknowledged that he had to work a bit harder in his second round than he did on Thursday.

"Yesterday it was kind of eyes closed and everything kind of falling in my lap," he told reporters at the Regnum Carya Golf and Spa Resort, which overlooks the Mediterranean.

"Today it was actually more satisfying to shoot the same score but having to go and find it a little bit more. I recovered well every time I hit a bad shot so I guess that was a key.

"I wasn't quite as good off the tee, I thought, but I still played some great shots into the greens."

Colsaerts has been in good form this week (Getty) More