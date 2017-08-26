Turkish club Konyaspor join the race for Cape Town City talisman Lebogang Manyama

Reports suggest that Turkish side Konyaspor are the latest club to join the race for the Citizens' attacker

With just under a week left in the 2017 July/August transfer window, the future of one of Cape Town City’s most prominent players is still uncertain.

Citizens captain Lebogang Manyama has been on the receiving end of continuous speculation throughout the transfer window regarding his future, with Mamelodi Sundowns reportedly keen on the 26-year-old’s services. But with club boss John Comitis determined to retain City’s most prized asset and coach Benni McCarthy relying on Manyama to reprise his role as the key man this season, talk of a potential move away from the club has dwindled.

However, if Manyama does decide to pursue greener pastures, recent reports suggest that Turkish Super lig club Atiker Konyaspor have expressed their interest in the Bafana Bafana international. Comitis has previously suggested that City will only entertain offers from clubs abroad, and if Konyaspor do make an appropriate offer, City could consider cashing in on Manyama.

Nonetheless, If Konyaspor are to lure Manyama, he won’t come cheap. City have reportedly placed a hefty price tag in the region of R15 million on Manyama’s head, which could potentially be a stumbling block. But it remains to be seen whether or not the Turkish side will fork out the cash in the coming days.