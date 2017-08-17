Turner acquires UEFA Champions League and Europa League rights for U.S.

The network will include both competitions in its new over-the-top streaming service, which is set to launch in 2018

Turner has announced a three-year agreement to broadcast the UEFA Champions League and Europa League in the United States, beginning with the 2018-19 season.

In addition, Turner has announced it will launch a new stand-alone streaming service that will showcase a large percentage of matches from the two competitions.

Turner will still broadcast four live matches each week on cable television throughout the group stage of the Champions League – Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET, and two televised matches per week during the knockout phase – Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 3 p.m. ET.

Champions League semifinal matches and the final will be nationally televised on TBS or TNT, as will the Europa League final.

All other Champions League and Europa League matches – roughtly 280 of the 340 annual matches in the two competitions combined – will be available through the company's new subscription service, which is set to launch in 2018.

“The launch of Turner’s new OTT sports platform and partnership with UEFA aligns with the company’s continued strategy to further expand the distribution ecosystem and our ongoing commitment to engage fans with premium content they crave across all platforms,” Turner president David Levy said in a news release.

Turner will take over the rights from Fox Sports, which lost out in the bidding to a reported $60 million offer from Turner for the English-language rights.