Tusker 0-0 Sharks: Brewers' fire blanks at home

Sharks denied Tusker a chance to move to third below leaders, Gor Mahia and Sofapaka after they held the Brewers

Tusker settled to a barren draw with Kariobangi Sharks in a Kenyan Premier League match played on Wednesday.

Sharks were the first to knock at Tusker’s door, forcing Eugene Asike to commit a foul just outside the danger area for a free-kick in the fourth minute.

The defending champions, however, responded to the attack with a first corner of the match, four minutes later, but they did nothing tangible with the chance.

Brian Osumba would then rattled Sharks’ defence with a free-kick two minutes later, but again, his effort missed the mark.

Tusker continued to pile pressure with Noah Wafula’s header that was parried by Jeff Oyemba, who also dealt with Michael Khamati’s strike two minutes later.

Humphrey Mieno came close to giving Tusker the lead with 14 minutes to the break, but the post saved Kariobangi Sharks, who managed to hold the reigning champions a draw at the breather.

Tusker injected some fresh legs in the second half with Sydney Ochieng coming in for Wafula and Stephen Owuso replacing Osumba but they could not hit the target.

The draw left Tusker on fifth with 46 points while Sharks took their point tally to 43.

Tusker XI: Duncan Ochieng, Collins Shivachi, Lloyd Wahome, James Situma (C), Eugene Asike, Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Danson Kago, Michael Khamati, Brian Osumba and Noah Wafula.

Subs: David Okello, Martin Kiiza, Abdul Hassan, Stephen Owusu, Moses Ndawula, Allan Wanga and Cersidy Okeyo.

Kariobangi Sharks XI: Jeff Oyemba, Pascal Ogweno, Geoffrey Shiveka, Paul Kamau, Michael Bodo, Sven Yidah, Patilla Omoto, Elli Asieche, Duke Abuya, Mathew Odongo and Masoud Juma.

Subs: Robert Mboya, Wycliffe Onyango, Osborne Monday, Christopher Kimathi, Calvin Odongo, Ovella Ochieng and Ebrimma Sanneh.