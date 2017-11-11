Tusker FC 0-1 Sofapaka FC: Batoto ba Mungu prevail again

Both teams came into the match desperate for maximum points to seal the second position which is currently on high demand

Sofapaka FC registered their eighth win against Tusker FC in the Kenyan Premier League after emerging 1-0 winners on Saturday.

Both teams came into the match desperate for maximum points to seal the second position which is currently on high demand. With seven wins, eight draws and just two defeats, the 2009 league champions came into the match as favourites.

But it was the eleven times champions Tusker, who started the match on a high note, pushing their opponents to concede an early goal. The brewers won a free-kick just outside the eighteen yard box but Boniface Muchiri was unable to beat goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya.

It was a wake up call for Batoto ba Mungu, who replied by initiating their own attacks, and a few minutes later Meshak Karani's fierce shot veered off the target with David Okello stranded.

The teams continued pushing for an opener and in the 22nd minute, Humphrey Mieno was played on by the industrious Muchiri, but his shot went wide. It proved to be a costly miss as nine minutes later, Sofapaka scored.

An aerial ball was played in the danger zone, Umaru Kasumba flicked it but Okello denied him, however Humphrey Okoti pounced on the second ball to give his side a deserved lead. Mieno almost leveled matters in the stroke of halftime but his fierce strike was parried by the opponent's custodian.

After the break, Sofapaka continued pushing for a second goal but again failed to capitalize on it, notably in the 55th minute when Kasumba failed to hit the back of the net after a good job by Karani.

Batoto ba Mungu are second on 52 points, with Tusker and Posta Rangers following with two points less.

Tusker Starting XI: David Okello, Collins Shivachi, Marlon Tangauzi, Lloyd Wahome, Eugine Asike, Humphrey Mieno, Brian Osumba, Sydney Ochieng, Boniface Muchiri, Paul Odhiambo and Clifford Alwanga.

Reserves: Byrne Omondi, David Mwangi, Abdul Hassan, Cercidy Okeyo, Danson Kago, Noah Wafula and Stephen Owusu.

Sofapaka: Starting XI: Mathias Kigonya, Maurice Odipo, Samuel Mutiria, Aloro Rodgers, Willis Ouma, Mohamed Kilume, Humphrey Okoti, Francis Ocholla, Brian Magonya, Meshack Karani and Umaru Kasumba.

Reserves: George Opiyo, Ezekiel Okare, Michael Oduor, Edmond Kwanya, Kennedy Oduor, Morven Otinya and Hansel Ochieng.