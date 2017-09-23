Tusker 0-2 Gor Mahia: K'Ogalo sip it cold to remain on course

K'Ogalo remained on course to reclaim the Kenyan Premier League title after they beat the champions at Kericho on Saturday

Gor Mahia took a gigantic stride towards their sixteenth league title following a 2-0 away win to Tusker on Saturday.

Prior to this encounter, the two teams had already met twice this season; in the Kenya Premier League's curtain raiser where K’Ogalo won by a solitary goal and in the league where it ended in a barren draw.

Even before the match began, the odds were already against the brewers considering they had played on Wednesday away to Mombasa and won 3-0, and barely 48 hours later, they were on their way to Kericho as compared to their opponents, who had a quiet week.

Fatigue, for the hosts, was evident in a slippery Green Stadium following a heavy downpour. The lively visitors took advantage of the situation, possessing the ball and dictating the tempo, and it took them just sixteen minutes to hit the back of the net courtesy of Meddie Kagere, who connected a cross from George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo.

Prior to that, the brewers had missed a good opportunity; Allan Wanga failed to capitalize on Boniface Oluoch's blunder, ths experienced striker hurriedly shot the ball but it went over the bar.

The brewers grew in confidence as the match progressed, and at some point the pressure nearly paid off. Keeper Oluoch, once again, failed to effectively communicate with Godfrey Walusimbi and the ball was sneaked away, but blunt hosts failed to use their chance.

The missed opportunity proved costly as in the 58th minute, the fifteen times league champions cooled the nerves of their fans. Kagere picked ‘Blackberry’, and the winger did well to get the ball past David Okello. Jacques Tuyisenge could have made it three later on but the custodian denied him.

At Mumias Complex, Kakamega Homeboyz continued with their fine form after defeating 2009 champions Sofapaka 2-1. Umaru Kasumba scored the opener for the visitors in the 41st minute, but Jeremiah Wanjala leveled from the penalty spot after Rodgers Aloro was adjudged to have handled the ball in the danger zone.

Wycliffe Opondo gave the Mike Mururi coached side maximum points to ensure the Western-based side went home happy.

Tusker XI: David Okello, Collins Shivachi, James Situma, Lloyd Wahome, Eugene Asike, Hashim Sempala, Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Danson Kago, Paul Odhiambo and Allan Wanga.

Subs: David Ochieng, Martin Kiiza, Abdul Hassan, Stephen Owusu, Michael Khamati, Boniface Muchiri and Osumba Brian.

Gor Mahia XI: Boniface Oluoch, Karim Nizigiyimana, Harun Shakava, Godfrey Walusimbi, Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, George Odhiambo, Francis Kahata, Meddie Kagere, Jacques Tuyisenge.

Subs: 16. Shaban Odhoji, 4.Wellington Ochieng, 7. Jean Baptiste, 28. Oliver Maloba, 21. John Ndirangu, Timothy Otieno and Philemon Otieno.