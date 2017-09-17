Tusker 1-0 Mathare United: Brewers revive faint title hopes

The George Nsimbe coached side came into the match fresh from their 2-1 win against Zoo Kericho at the same venue

Tusker FC registered six points in two games after defeating Mathare United by a solitary goal at Ruaraka Grounds on Sunday.

The George Nsimbe coached side came into the match fresh from their 2-1 win against Zoo Kericho at the same venue last Wednesday, and victory was important for the team in order to resurrect their faint hopes of defending the title.

It was the host, who started the match well trying to push early, with Allan Wanga, once again, failing to give his side an early lead after an excellent work by the hardworking Paul Odhiambo.

With 17 minutes on the clock, Chrispin Oduor thought he had given the 2009 league champions a lead but Edward Seda was adjudged to have fouled goalkeeper David Okello.

The first half ended with both sides missing obvious chances in front of the goal, especially the 'slum boys', who seemed inexperienced when it mattered most.

The Brewers came back re-energised trying to pressure their opponents, especially Allan Wanga, who was a willing runner. However, as seen in the game against Zoo, he was a little rusty and in the 71st minute, he could have done better when put in by Humphrey Mieno.

But the brewers finally got their reward in the 80th minute after Lloyd Wahome headed in a well floated ball to hand Nsimbe his second win in a row.

Tusker starting XI: David Okello, Collins Shivachi, Lloyd Wahome, James Situma, Eugine Asike, Hashim Sempala, Paul Odhiambo, Boniface Muchiri, Jackson Macharia and Allan Wanga.

Reserve: Duncan Ochieng, Martin Kizza, Brian Osumba, Abdul Hassan, Stephen Owuso, Noah Wafula and Michael Khamati.

Mathare United starting XI: Levis Opiyo (GK), David Owino, Derrick Nzosi, George Owino (C), Lennox Ogutu, Roy Okal, Edward Seda, Chrispin Oduor, Chris Ochieng’, John Mwangi and Ronald Reagan.

Subs: Mark Kioko (GK), Martin Ongori, Tyson Otieno, Harrison Mwendwa, Elijah Mwanzia, Brian Nyakan and Derrick Onyango.