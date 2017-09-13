Tusker 2-1 Zoo Kericho: Brewers return to winning ways

Stephen Owusu scored late to hand the Kenyan league champions a slim victory over the visiting team farmers on Wednesday

A Stephen Owusu late strike gave Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker a 2-1 win against Zoo Kericho at Ruaraka Grounds on Wednesday.

Both teams came into the match aiming at getting a win following their weekend setback, where the brewers fell 2-0 to Sony Sugar and the tea farmers were hammered 3-1 by AFC Leopards.

It was Tusker, who started well, and in the 4th minute, Boniface Muchiri found the unmarked Paul Odhiambo in the danger zone. However, the latter, with only the goalkeeper to beat, took long and lost the opportunity.

That was a wake-up call to the visitors, who reacted by initiating an attack that ended with Geoffrey Gichan blasting wide.

In the 29th minute, the dangerous Nicholas Kipkirui was well fed in Tusker’s eighteen yard area, but despite getting on the ball before goalkeeper David Okello, the winger directed the ball wide.

With a few minutes to half time, Mike Madoya danced his way past two defenders, but his goal bound effort was miraculously saved by Okello.

After the break, Tusker came back stronger and were rewarded in the 51st minute. The ball was played in the danger zone where it found the unmarked Humphrey Mieno, and the towering midfielder calmly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper.

Zoo custodian Koko Samwel was forced into a fine save by Eugine Asike in the 54th minute. Martin Kizza was fouled on the edge of the 18-yard box and the defender took a curling free-kick, but the keeper was alert to send the ball out for fruitless corner.

The visitors continued pushing and it was 1-1 in the 70th minute. Substitute Kepha Ondati received a perfect ball from Earnest Kipkoech and the winger shot the ball past on rushing Okello to equal the scores.

However, Tusker did not give up and in the 82nd, substitutes Michael Khamati and Stephen Owusu combined well to ensure the brewers emerge victorious as Zoo suffered their second defeat in a row.