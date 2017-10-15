Tusker 4-0 Muhoroni Youth: Brewers condemn sugarmillers to defeat

Tusker’s latest success over Muhoroni ensured that the visitors will be heading into round of 30 still searching for a first win

Michael Khamati's brace subjected Muhoroni Youth into relegation zone after the league champions showed no mercy to a wretched Millers truck at Ruaraka Grounds.

The Kenya Premier League champions may be out of the title race, but a win over relegation candidates was a necessary as they seek to finish the season on a high with less than five matches to go.

Tusker’s latest success over Muhoroni Youth ensured that the visitors will be heading into the round of 30 still searching for a first win in the last eight games have lost their last seven matches.

Tusker pumped four goals past a financially crippled Muhoroni Youth with Humphrey Mieno, who took to social media to condemn Police brutality on civilians in the ongoing national protest, putting up a man of the match display with a goal and an assist for the Brewers.

Khamati hit a brace for the champions with Allan Wanga coming off the bench to score Tusker’s fourth to add to Mieno’s second goal. Khamati scored a goal in each half before handing over the button to Wanga. Khamati gave Tusker the lead just five minutes after the first whistle.

Mieno’s hard shot hard been blocked Salim Sowedi in Muhoroni’s post but Khamati pounced on the rebound for Tusker opener. Muhoroni Youth responded to the blow after forcing a corner but the take narrowly missed the target.

Khamati went down after he was felled by Jacob Faina, forcing the medics to rush to the pitch to attend to the knock.

Mieno doubled Tusker’s lead from the spot when he sent Sowedi the wrong way with five minutes to the break. Khamati would then come to complete his brace before he was pulled out for Wanga, who extended Tusker’s lead with a header just a few minutes after coming off the bench.

The win propelled Tusker to fourth on the table with 45 points.