Tusker admits Batambuze exit is a blow

Tusker skipper James Situma is fighting to absorb the fact that their key player Shafik Batambuze is leaving

Tusker FC are set to lose defender Shaffik Batambuze to Tanzanian outfit Singida United next month.

The Ugandan has been a key player for the champions, scoring important goals; like his winner against AFC Leopards last season that secured the title. The Brewers captain James Situma says it is definitely a blow that the team is losing such a player.

"Batambuze has been an important figure for us, he has been a good player and his contribution has been massive for us. It is quite unfortunate that we are losing such a player but this usually happens in football. He has won a double with us, and maybe he felt he needed a new challenge.

"It is obvious we will miss him, but it is an opportunity for some players to step up and fill the gap left by him," he told Goal.

Tusker will play AFC Leopards this weekend in what will be the last match for Batambuze.