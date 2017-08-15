Tusker and AFC Leopards in action as GOtv Shield enters quarters stage

Defending champions Tusker, 2013 winners AFC Leopards and 2016 second runners-up Kariobangi Sharks will all be in action

The quarter-finals of GOtv Shield tournament will be staged on Saturday and Sunday at Nyayo Stadium.

Defending champions Tusker, 2013 winners AFC Leopards and 2016 second runners-up Kariobangi Sharks will all be in action. Division One side Eldoret Youth will open the day with a clash against Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday.

The second match of the day will pit Bandari against Sony Sugar. It will be the third time the two sides will face off in the space of a month.

On Sunday, Tusker will face National Super League table toppers Vihiga United while AFC Leopards will take on Wazito FC in the second match of the day at 3.15 pm.

A Sh2m prize money and chance to represent Kenya in the Caf Confederation Cup is at stake for the winners of the tournament.

The runners-up, second runners-up, and fourth placed team will take home Sh1m, 750, 000 and 500,000 respectively.