Tusker, AFC Leopards match venue changed

The Thursday KPL game has since been switched from Kasarani to Nyayo National Stadium

Kenyan Premier League match between AFC Leopards and defending champions, Tusker FC has been moved.

The Thursday game has since been switched from Kasarani to Nyayo National Stadium.

“Please note, as per the document, that the venue of the AFC Leopards-Tusker match, scheduled to be played on Thursday, 24 August 2017, has changed from Kasarani to Nyayo.” Read a statement from KPL. Kick off remains 4:00 PM.

Crocked Ingwe will be up against Tusker side that is eight places up above them on the table standing.

Tusker are currently fifth on the log with 32 points while AFC Leopards are a distant 14th with only 20 points from 19 matches.