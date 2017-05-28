Tusker - AFC Leopards Preview: Will Ingwe end brewers' winning run?

Ingwe has won none of their last five matches against the brewers, with their last victory coming way back in May, 2014

Reportedly, this is going to be coach Stewart Hall's last match with AFC Leopards after a six month stay at The Den.

The tactician started the season well; however, last six matches have not been good for his team. Ingwe has managed to collect two points after drawing two matches, and losing the rest. After a poor start, Tusker FC coach George Nsimbe has led the champions to a six match winning streak.

The Ugandan has hit the right button for the champions and a match against AFC Leopards will be a formality win if we take into consideration this amazing run. Ingwe has won none of their last five matches against the brewers, with their last win coming way back in May, 2014. Of the sixteen past encounters, Tusker have won ten times, drawn five matches and lost just one. It is clear Ingwe come into the match as underdogs.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tusker: Veteran custodian Duncan Ochieng has been effective for the champions, commanding his line well, definitely he is not in the mood to lose against Leopards. If Tusker are to win this match, they must control the midfield and Hashim Sempala must ensure he runs the show.

AFC Leopards: Gabriel Andika has not kept a clean sheet sine taking over from Ian Otieno, and this match gives him another opportunity to show his class. With Paul Kiongera doubtful, Marsellus Ingotsi might have another opportunity to showcase his talent. His pace is so much needed.

HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS:

Sun 06/11/16: Tusker 1-0 Leopards

Wed 25/05/16: Leopards 2-2 Tusker

Sun 01/11/15: Leopards 1-3 Tusker

Sat 25/04/15: Tusker 1-0 Leopards

Sun 17/08/14: Tusker 0-0 Leopards

Sat 03/05/14: Leopards 1-0 Tusker

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Tusker: Duncan Ochieng, Collins Shivachi, Shafik Batambuze, James Situma, Marlon Tangauzi, Hashim Sempala, Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, George Mandela, Michael Khamati and Allan Wanga.

AFC Leopards: Gabriel Andika, Joshua Mawira, Marcus Abwao, Robinson Kamura, Salim Abdallah, Dennis Sikhayi, Duncan Otieno, Bernard Mang'oli, Whyvonne Isuza, Marcellus Ingotsi and Gilbert Fiamenyo.