Tusker back to title contention as KPL chop points

The race to 2017 Kenyan Premier League title has taken a new twist following the decision by KPL to temporarily 'pluck' Zoo FC and Nakumatt off the calendar.

KPL took the decision following a High Court ruling on Thursday that quashed the promotion of the two teams the top tier, a move that throws open the league with upto four teams joining the title race with the final finish in December.

A High Court last Thursday ruled that the top tier league of 18 teams was illegally constituted, forcing KPL to chop off Zoo FC and Nakumatt from the fixtures in compliance with the court directive.

On Friday, KPL served Zoo and Kakamega with the court ruling that technically locked them out of the league pending the determination of the appeal case to be tabled by Football Kenya Federation at the Supreme Court in the coming week.

With KPL deducting the points gained against the two sides, Tusker shot back to second on the log, just six points adrift of leaders Gor Mahia as the title race now throws open.

The decision could not have come at a better time for the defending champions who have been presented with an opportunity to cut K'Ogalo's lead to three points should they win their Saturday match against Gor Mahia in Kericho. Tusker now have 41 points while Gor Mahia who lost nine points are still top with 47 points.

Kariobangi Sharks and Kakamega Homeboyz also caught up with Sofapaka who has since moved down to third place. All the teams are tied third with 38 points.

Ulinzi Stars and Posta Rangers complete the top seven while AFC Leopards are a distant 11th with 30 points