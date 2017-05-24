Tusker bid farewell to defender as AFC Leopards come calling

Shafik Batambuze will play one more match for Tusker before joining Tanzanian side Singinda United

Tusker will release their defender Shafik Batambuze after their league match against AFC Leopards which is set to be played on Sunday at Kinoru Stadium, Meru.

The defender signed a deal with Tanzanian Premier League outfit Singinda United where he will join as from June.

Tusker have so far adjusted to the move and will let him go after playing against Ingwe; a team he scored against in November 2016 to win the league.

"We have already finished the negotiations and he has agreed to go. He will play only one more match after which he will relocate to Tanzania. We wish him all the best," team manager George Opondo told kpl.co.ke.

Batambuze also explained that he has enjoyed featuring for the Brewers but asserts that financial package played a role in his move. "I have enjoyed my time here at Tusker, but Singida are offering a better package and that is why I have decided to go," he said.

The AFC Leopards match will be played as from 3:00pm.