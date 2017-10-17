Tusker coach asked to step aside over comment

Tusker have struggled this season and already they have relinquished the league and GOtv Shield trophies

Tusker FC have asked coach George Nsimbe to step aside with seven matches remaining to the end of the season.

The club’s Media Liaison Officer Diana Yonah has confirmed to Goal that the Ugandan tactician will not be on the touchline for a ‘few’ matches because of the ‘old players’ comment he uttered to the media last week.

Nsimbe was quoted by a local daily stating that the club had performed dismally this season because they have ‘old players’ in their ranks and warned that they can only regain their footing if they sign young players for next season.

“We have asked Nsimbe to step aside and not suspended him. This is in regards to the comment he made on ‘old players’. We are not investigating him at all but have asked him to step aside for a period of time.”

Nsimbe, who took over reigns at Tusker as a replacement for another Ugandan Paul Nkata, missed the team's 4-0 win against Muhoroni Youth on Sunday.

Leonard Odipo trained the team on Tuesday assisted by Francis Baraza as they prepare to face Nakumatt in a league match on Wednesday.

