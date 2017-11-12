Tusker coach rues missed chances against Sofapaka

Humphrey Okoti scored the lone goal as Batoto ba Mungu edged out the former champions to move second on the league table

Tusker head coach Francis Baraza has blamed his strikers for the team’s defeat against Sofapaka on Saturday.

Humphrey Okoti scored the all important goal as Batoto ba Mungu edged out the former champions to move second on 18-team table with 52 points while the brewers dropped to third on 50.

Coach Baraza now insists they did not deserve to lose in the league match because they created a number of chances. “If you ask me, I think we did not deserve to lose to Sofapaka.

“We created several chances but my strikers could not turn them into goals. Sofapaka created one chance and they scored. That is what we call football. If you don’t take your chances, you will definitely be punished if your opponent gets it right.”

Tusker will next face Ulinzi Stars and are fighting to finish second on the table. “We face Ulinzi Stars and I know it will not be easy. We want to finish second and we will fight for that.”