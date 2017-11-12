Tusker could not match us-Sofapaka

Baraza who was in charge of the game in the absence of Sam Ssimbwa, says it was not going be hard to get a victory against former champions

Sofapaka assistant coach John Baraza has lauded his charges for the excellent display that helped the team to down Tusker on Saturday at Ruaraka Grounds.

Humphrey Okoti's first-half strike was enough to hand Batoto Ba Mungu their eighth win against the Brewers and a second position on the log.

Baraza who was in charge of the game in the absence of Sam Ssimbwa, says it was not going be hard to get a victory against former champions.

"The spirit has been high in training for the whole week, players have been giving their best and it reflected on the way we played against Tusker.

"We could have had more goals but again we wasted many opportunities, clear ones for that matter.

"We want to win our last match and finish in the second position. Many teams are eyeing that position."

Batoto Ba Mungu have 52 points from 33 matches with Posta Rangers and Tusker having 50 each.