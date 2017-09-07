Tusker defender doubtful to face Sony Sugar in KPL

The Ugandan sustained a knock during Tusker’s training session on Wednesday and is doubtful for Sunday’s trip to Awendo

Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker FC have been dented another blow ahead of weekend’s match against Sony Sugar.

The struggling league champions, who are ninth on the log and 14 points adrift of leaders Gor Mahia, will take on Sony Sugar without defender Marlon Tangauzi.

The Ugandan sustained a knock during Tusker’s training session and is doubtful for Sunday’s trip to Awendo.

The match will be a tough one for both sides, with Sony Sugar looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Kakamega Homeboyz on Wednesday while Tusker will be looking forward to a first win since August 6.

The league champions have not won in their last three outings and another blow on Sunday will surely knock them out of league contest.

Host Sony Sugar, who are 14th on the table with 22 points, had gone five matches unbeaten before they lost to Kakamega Homeboyz.