Tusker defender on trial in Ethiopia

The former Sofapaka and Western Stima defender left the country last Monday for trials with unnamed Ethiopian club

Tusker FC defender, Collins Shivachi may land his first professional contract should he impress on his week-long trial in Ethiopian.

According to Tusker FC Medial Liason Officer, Diana Yonah, Shivachi jetted out early last week though she did not reveal the name of the club.

“He (Shivachi) left last week for trials in Ethiopia. I don’t know exactly how long he will be away but he should be back next week,” added Yonah.

Tusker climbed to third on the log following a hard-fought 1-0 win over Nakumatt on Wednesday.