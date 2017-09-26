Tusker duo return as X-ray results confirms Hashim Sempala injury

Some good news for George Nsimbe is the news of a return to action of Cercidy Okeyo and Noah Wafula with Marlon Tangauzi nears a full recovery

Tusker FC midfielder, Hashim Sempala has been sidelined after X-Ray results confirmed the extent of his injury.

Sempala sustained an oblique fracture of the finger during KPL league match last week.

Though Kenyan Premier League defending champions will be out of action this weekend, Sempala’s return date is still not yet clear even as he readies to undergo further medical management.

Some good news for Coach George Nsimbe whose side will be free this weekend following the suspension of Nakumatt from the league is the news of a return to action of Cercidy Okeyo and Noah Wafula with Marlon Tangauzi nears a full recovery.

Okeyo has resumed training after recovering from lower-back injury same as Wafula who commenced training on Tuesday after shaking off a left foot injury.

Tangauzi on the hand has shown steady signs of recovery and is expected to resume training with rehab program in place after he sustained a severe soft tissue injury of the right ankle in training over two weeks ago.

Tusker are currently seventh on the table with 33 points after 23 rounds of matches.