Tusker FC captain suspended for three matches

Tusker FC captain, James Situma's 2017 season could as well be over after he was slapped with a three-match ban.

The season of the former champions’ skipper seems to be over with four rounds of matches to go to the end of the season, three of which he will be unavailable.

Situma will begin his three-match suspension against Sofapaka this weekend, then sit out of Chemelil Sugar and Thika United fixtures.

Tusker are second on the log with 49 points.

Also suspended for the round of 31 matches are Kakamega Homeboyz’ Moses Chikati and Boniface Akeng’a of Nakumatt.

Akeng’a, who just like Chikati has accumulated five yellow cards, will not make the trip to Awendo when Nakumatt play hosts, Sony Sugar at Awendo Green Stadium.

Chikati, on the other hand, will miss Kakamega Homeboyz’s home tie against league champions, Gor Mahia.