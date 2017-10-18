Tusker FC striker ruled of Nakumatt game

The reigning champions will be without coach, George Nsimbe who was suspended for the demeaning remarks on his players

Tusker will be without the top striker Michael Khamati in the mid-week match against Nakumatt on Wednesday.

Khamati, who scored a brace in Tusker’s 4-0 win against Muhoroni Youth last weekend, before he was pulled out for Allan Wanga, has been ruled out after picking a groin injury.

Khamati strained adductor muscle at Ruaraka Ground though he is responding well to rehabilitation. Also ruled out of the clash is Hashim Sempala, who is still nursing a fractured proximal phalanx on his left finger.

Sempala had an orthopaedic surgical review last week and the full extent of the injury will be known later this week from the X-Ray result, though he is expected to return to action in a couple of weeks.

The reigning champions will also be without coach, George Nsimbe, who was suspended for the demeaning remarks on his players.

The Brewers are currently sitting sixth on the table with 43 points while Nakumatt are 12th on 35 points.