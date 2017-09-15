Tusker and Gor Mahia Kenyan Premier League match moved

Tusker were set to host Gor Mahia in the round of 24 match next Saturday, but the game has been moved to Kericho Green Stadium

KPL defending champions, Tusker were set to host league leaders, Gor Mahia in the round of 24 match on Saturday, but the game has been moved to Kericho Green Stadium due to unavailability of Kinoru Stadium.

Kinoru Stadium has been closed for renovation for the 2018 Africa nations Champions (Chan). The much-awaited tie will take place a day earlier, on Saturday, September 23 and not Sunday as was earlier planned due to unavailability of Kericho Green Stadium on Sunday.

Host Kariobangi Sharks has also moved their game against Posta Rangers from Narok to Nairobi.

The fixture will now be staged at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani and not Narok County Stadium as was earlier planned.