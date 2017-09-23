Tusker - Gor Mahia Preview: Who will prevail in Kericho?

The two teams drew 0-0 in their first leg while K’Ogalo had earlier beaten the brewers 1-0 in the pre-season Super Cup tourney

This is a battle between the current and former champion, with much at stake.

A win for Tusker will put them straight into contention, while a win for Gor Mahia will cement their position at the top and a step towards the title.

The brewers are currently in the fourth position -in revised table standings, with 36 points, six behind the leaders, who have played one match less. Gor Mahia has a healthy goal difference of 18, fifteen more than the brewers.

The two teams played to a barren draw in the first leg, but prior to that, Tusker had registered identical 1-0 wins in the previous two league outings. In the seventeen matches, played, Tusker has four wins, seven draws and six defeats.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tusker: David Okello has been impressive in the three matches he has been involved in, and he will definitely be aiming at continuing with his fine record against Gor Mahia. This is a match that will be won in the midfield and Hashim Sempala will be a vital piece that ensures his team does not lose possession easily.

Gor Mahia: Musa Mohammed's leadership is important at this stage; he needs to marshal his defense effectively. Another man to look up to is striker Jacques Tuyisenge, he has been doing well of late and he will be targeting a goal against the George Nsimbe led side.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Tusker: David Okello, Collins Shivachi, James Situma, Lloyd Wahome, Eugene Asike, Hashim Sempala, Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Danson Kago, Paul Odhiambo and Allan Wanga.

Gor Mahia: Boniface Oluoch, Godfrey Walusimbi, Musa Mohammed, Haron Shakava, Karim Nizigiyimana, Philemon Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Earnest Wendo, Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge.