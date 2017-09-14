Tusker midfielder delights in win over Zoo Kericho FC

Mieno netted Tusker’s opener and his third goal this campaign in a win against Zoo FC at Ruaraka Grounds on Wednesday

Humphrey Mieno is looking forward to scoring many goals for Kenyan Premier League defending champions Tusker with only 11 rounds of matches remaining.

The midfielder netted Tusker’s opener and his third for the Brewers this campaign in a win against Zoo FC at Ruaraka Grounds on Wednesday before Ghanaian international; Stephen Owusu's late strike sealed the three points for Tusker.

Tusker has been firing washouts of late and they needed to bounce from last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Sony Sugar in Awendo.

The win was so important to George Nsimbe's side, more so Mieno who hopes that Tusker will build on the momentum going forward.

"It has not been easy to win today's match. It’s been long since we won and today I am happy for the goal and the 3points. Hope we build from it,” Mieno said after the match.

Tusker are eighth on the table with 33 points, 14 behind leaders Gor Mahia.