Tusker midfielder ruled out of Kariobangi Shark tie

Hashim Sempala is nursing a broken finger picked in their 2-0 lose to Gor Mahia on September 23 at Kericho Green Stadium

Struggling Kenya Premier League champions Tusker will be without midfielder Hashim Sempala against Kariobangi Sharks on Wednesday.

Tusker will entertain KPL entrants Sharks, who sit just a place and two points below them on the log, at the Ruaraka Grounds from 3pm.

Sempala is nursing a broken finger picked in their 2-0 lose to Gor Mahia on September 23 at Kericho Green Stadium.

Tusker and Sharks played out to a barren draw in the first leg held on June 18. The Brewers are currently fifth on the table with 42 points, two above Kariobangi Sharks.

A win for Tusker will push them above Kakamega Homeboyz on third place.