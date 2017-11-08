Tusker to miss quartet against Sofapaka

Coach Francis Baraza remained buoyant despite the dilapidated squad ahead of the crunch match against former champions

Tusker FC will be without four players against Sofapaka this weekend in the Kenyan Premier League.

Duncan Ochieng, who is bereaved, Hashim Sempala, Allan Wanga and Michael Khamati will all be out against the 2009 league champions.

However, coach Francis Baraza says that is not a major concern for his side considering the fact that he has many players who can fill their shoes.

"Definitely it is always unpleasant for any coach when your key players are out, however, we have players who can do the job effectively.

"This is going to be a tough match for us but we are prepared and ready to get something from it. Our form has not been bad, save for our defeat against Thika.

"As I said earlier, our main aim is to finish in the second position meaning we have to win our remaining games"

Tusker is currently third on fifty points, same as second-placed Posta Rangers who have a better goal difference.