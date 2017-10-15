Tusker - Muhoroni Youth Preview: Redemption time for champions

This season’s title is slowly but surely slipping away from the hands of the brewers with table leaders Gor Mahia favourites

The defending champions have been literally limping this season; things are not going as planned for the George Nsimbe coached side.

The brewers have an outside chance of winning the league, but to realize that dream, leaders Gor Mahia and the teams above them should lose all the remaining matches, and Tusker wins all the remaining matches.

When the two sides met in the first leg, Tusker won by a solitary goal; in the eleven past meetings, the Ruaraka-based side has won seven times, drawn twice and lost as many.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tusker: Captain James Situma has had a tough week outside the footballing world, and his mental strength will be put to test against the unpredictable sugar men. Coach George Nsimbe put it clear that this has been his worst season as far as coaching is concerned. He must be scratching his head trying to find suitable tactics for his team.

Muhoroni Youth: Once again tactician Sowed Salim has to rescue his team, being the last line of defense, he has to ensure he marshals his defenders well. Hassan Kiyoyo was impressive in the team's 4-3 win against Nakumatt, he can definitely be the source of inspiration for his team.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Tusker: Duncan Ochieng, Collins Shivachi, Lloyd Wahome, James Situma, Eugene Asike, Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Danson Kago, Michael Khamati, Brian Osumba and Wafula Noah.

Muhoroni Youth: Salim Sowedi, Jacob Ombija, Yusuf Mohammed, Jacobs Faina, Indimuli, Collins Agade, Kennedy Rono, Ogada, Maxwell, Ambrose Ayoyi and Kiyoyo Hassan.