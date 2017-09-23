Tusker name unchanged side against Gor Mahia

Once again David Okello has been preferred ahead of Duncan Ochieng while striker Allan Wanga gets his third start this month

Tusker FC have named an unchanged side to battle with league leaders, Gor Mahia in a Kenyan Premier League match.

The league champions, who are just six points behind Gor Mahia, picked maximum point against Bandari on Wednesday and coach George Nsimbe has stuck with the winning squad as he faces runaway leaders.

Gor Mahia who lost nine points after KPL axed Zoo FC and Nakumatt out of the league, are going into the match with heads down having been held to a barren draw by Thika United last weekend.

Former Sony Sugar midfielder, Boniface Muchiri has been benched alongside Brian Osumba and Michael Khamati.

Tusker XI: David Okello, Collins Shivachi, James Situma, Lloyd Wahome, Eugene Asike, Hashim Sempala, Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Danson Kago, Paul Odhiambo and Allan Wanga.

Subs: David Ochieng, Martin Kiiza, Abdul Hassan, Stephen Owusu, Michael Khamati, Boniface Muchiri and Osumba Brian.