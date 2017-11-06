Tusker picks up the pieces after Thika United lose

Tusker are joint second with Posta Rangers on fifty points though the mailmen have a superior goal difference

Tusker FC caretaker coach Francis Baraza is looking forward to a strong finish in the Kenyan Premier League after losing to Thika United.

A Eugine Mukangula strike was enough to hand the Nicholas Muyoti coached side maximum points, and renewed survival hopes. Baraza says it was definitely going to be a tough call for the former champions and it was unfortunate that they failed to collect a positive result.

"Thika were playing for their lives and they played with determination with an aim of getting maximum points. They really made it hard for us because they wanted to keep possession badly. We gave our best on the pitch, unfortunately, it was not good enough.

"The two (remaining) matches are important for us because all we want is to try and finish in the second position."

