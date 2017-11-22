Tusker promise to overhaul squad for next season

The brewers struggled badly last season finishing in the sixth position with 50 points as well as failing to defend GOtv Shield

Eleven times Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker FC are set to have a crunch meeting on Thursday to plan for next season.

Already the team has released four players - Ekaliani Ndolo, Victor Ndinya, Moses Ndawula and Robert Omunuk - and more might be shown the door by the closure of business on Thursday.

A close source from the Ruaraka-based side has told Goal that the team is aiming at refreshing the squad to avoid a repeat of this season’s acts. “The chairman will meet the technical bench as well as other officials, with the main agenda being the strengthening of the team.

“Everything about signings and releases will be made known in the meeting; it is not known whether coach (George Nsimbe), will attend or not but the assistant, Baraza (Francis) will be present.”

Tusker won the league and Shield last season but this year, they finished empty handed.