Tusker to sign three in bid to beef up squad

Tusker are in the transfer market shopping for three additional players to beef up the squad ahead of the second round of league matches.

The brewers under coach George ‘Best’ Nsimbe are leaving nothing to chance as they bid to retain the gong they won last term and the Ugandan tactician has already earmarked three players whom he believes will be great addition to the playing unit.

Goal understands that a marquee winger, a defender and deep-sitting midfielder are some of the areas targeted. “We are in the market like everyone else. The coach wants three more players who we’re looking at but at this point in time we cannot disclose their names,” Tusker CEO Charles Obiny told Goal.

With the squad already in Tanzania for the SportPesa Super Cup, it is highly unlikely that the business will be concluded with the coach away.

The champions are currently joint top of the log with record winners Gor Mahia on 27 points though the latter has a superior goal record.