Tusker - Sofapaka Preview: Who will clinch battle to finish second?

At third and fourth place on the log, the two teams are just within a point of each other, and will look to secure a second finish

Undoubtedly, the biggest match in the Kenyan Premier League this weekend, bringing together two heavyweights.

The 2009 champions, Sofapaka, have been blowing hot and cold this season, dropping points when they really should not have, same with the brewers, who are doing with a makeshift technical bench following George Nsimbe's suspension.

Tusker are currently third on the log and interim head coach Francis Baraza says a top two finish will not harm his side. As for Sam Ssimbwa, he knows very well that he can also finish in the second position if he manages to down the Ruaraka-based side.

The brewers are without Duncan Ochieng, Hashim Sempala, Allan Wanga and Michael Khamati and Baraza says his side will cope without them.

“Definitely it is always unpleasant for any coach when your key players are out, however we have players who can do the job effectively. This is going to be a tough match for us but we are prepared and ready to get something from it. Our form has not been bad, save for our defeat against Thika.



"As I said earlier, our main aim is to finish in the second position meaning we have to win our remaining games."

Sofapaka have won seven of their last outings against Tusker, drawing eight times and losing just twice.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tusker: This might be keeper Duncan Ochieng's last season and David Okello should give the technical bench a reason to have faith in him next season. Brian Osumba missed the better part of this season out injured, and he has come back stronger, should be checked.

Sofapaka: Umaru Kasumba is expected to be included in the team after shrugging off a shoulder injury that has kept him off. Hansel Ochieng has also been good of late, and his coaches hope he does that against Tusker.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Tusker: David Okello, Collins Shivachi, Marlon Tangauzi, Lloyd Wahome, Eugine Asike, Cercidy Okeyo, Humphrey Mieno, Brian Osumba, Noah Wafula, Danson Kago and Alwanga Clifford.

Sofapaka: Mathias Kigonya, Wesley Onguso, Willis Ouma, Jonathan Mugabi, Rodgers Aloro, Michael Oduor, Hansel Ochieng, Hillary Echesa, Ezekiel Okare, Feni Ali and Kennedy Oduor.