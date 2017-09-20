Tusker star set to miss KPL match against Bandari

The champions will be hoping to get their third straight win in the league when they play Bandari at Mbaraki on Wednesday

Tusker FC will miss the services of winger Noah Wafula for the third time in a row in the Kenyan Premier League.

The ex-Finlays and AFC Leopards man has been out following a toe injury sustainedin training and has so far missed matches against Zoo Kericho and Mathare United. The Kenyan international hopes to be back by the end of the week and help his team get something from remaining matches.

"It is a fact, I am disappointed that I cannot play currently thanks to this toe injury. This is that critical time every player wants to be involved and help the team realize its objectives. I hope by the end of the week my toe will be in a good condition and that I will be involved," Wafula told Goal.

"The good thing is that we have a good team, and we have players who can step in at any given time and give us the result we need."

