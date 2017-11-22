Tusker tormentor set to sign for champions Gor Mahia

The Ivorian striker is in the country to complete the move, as the sixteen times champions plans ahead of busy 2018 season

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia are close in sealing the deal for As Port Louis 2000 striker Ephram Guikan on a two year contract deal.

K’Ogalo Deputy Secretary General Ronald Ngala has told Goal that the deal might be announced immediately the transfer window opens next month.

"Yes, talks with Guikan are in an advanced stage, he is a player we intend to bring in and I believe when the transfer window opens, he will be officially announced.

“The Onyango (Samuel), deal is also in the pipeline, we have engaged Ulinzi Stars for talks but we cannot complete the move because the transfer window is still closed. Our action will be based on the coach's recommendations because he is the one, who knows where to strengthen."

Guikan was in the Port Louis squad that eliminated Tusker FC from the Caf Champions League early this year.