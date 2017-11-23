Tusker to trade careful in the market

Tusker surrendered the title to Gor Mahia after a turbulent season punctuated with injuries to key players

Former champions, Tusker will not go big into the market despite losing the Kenyan Premier League title last season.

Tusker surrendered the title to Gor Mahia after a turbulent season punctuated with injuries to key players, drop of form and infighting in the dressing room that saw coach Geroge Nsimbe slapped with a suspension.

But the Brewers assistant coach, Francis Baraza says the former champions will sharpen their attack line as they seek to reclaim back the title next season.

“We shall not sign many players, but we shall bolster our midfield and attack to ensure that we are better prepared come next season,” Baraza was quoted on KPL website.

“We didn’t have a good run. This was because of the injuries we had on key players like Allan Wanga and also the fact that some dependable players lost their form in the course of the season.

While taking note of the competitive nature of the league, Baraza said that the dynamics of the local league have since changed.

“Teams have really improved and you can longer talk about the big clubs. You saw the so-called small teams like Sharks, Stima Nakumatt giving the big boys a run for their money. No team is easy to play anymore.”

Tusker finished the season six places and 24 points behind champions, Gor Mahia.