Tusker make two changes against Muhoroni Youth

Tusker have made two changes in their previous line as they take on Muhoroni Youth in a Kenyan Premier League match.

Cercidy Okeyo and Moses Ndawula have been dropped for the Ruaraka Grounds clash against struggling Muhoroni Youth side that is battling relegation.

Coach George Nsimbe has drafted in Abdul Hassan and former Sony Sugar midfielder, Boniface Muchiri who will both start from the bench.

Duncan Ochieng will start between the post ahaed of Davod Olkello as the veteran striker, Allan Wanga joing Hassan and Muchiri on the bench.

Starting XI: Duncan Ochieng, Collins Shivachi, James Situma, Eugene Asike, Lloyd Wahome, Humphrey Mieno, Brain Osumba, Noah Wafula, Jackson Macharia, Danson Kago, Michael Khamati

Reserve: David Okello, Boniface Muchiri, Martin Kiza, Sydney Ochieng, Stephen Owuso, Allan Wanga, Abdul Hassan