Tusker FC warms up for GOtv Shield clash with friendly win

GOtv Shield champions Tusker warmed up for weekend's quarter-final match against Vihiga United with a 4-2 win over Nairobi Stima on Wednesday.

Tusker twice came from a goal down to force a win even as their key striker Allan Wanga made his return to the squad after sitting out for close to a month.

Wanga returned after taking time off to recover from a car accident scare after he was involved in a road accident sometimes back.

The former Azam FC striker, however, could not complete the match after he was pulled out late into the second half for Victor Ndinya.

Wanga had come in the second half, alongside Michael Khamati, who hit home the second equalizer for the Brewers in the 57th minute after Ivan Anguyo gave Stima the lead from the penalty spot early in the first half.

Stephen Owusu leveled the score for Tusker five minutes to the break, but Stima restored their lead three minutes later to take a slim advantage into the break.

Substitute Ndinya hit home Tusker’s third before Paul Odhiambo scored a fourth to hand the George Nsimbe a win going into the weekend game against Vihiga United.