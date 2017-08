TV Guide: Date, time and where to get your football fix

The Premier League week two brings more mouth-watering action with most of the heavyweights traveling including Arsenal and Manchester United. The big game would definitely amount to Tottenham vs. Chelsea.

LIVERPOOL OPEN CL QUALIFYING WITH WIN

Barcelona and Real Madrid won't be facing each other this weekend as they play their respective La Liga fixtures while the rest European football also gives one the option to switch channels.



Thu, Aug 17

Match Time (IST) Channel UEFA Champions League: İstanbul Başakşehir vs. Sevilla 12:00 AM SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD UEFA Champions League: Napoli vs. Nice 12:00 AM SONY TEN 2

Fri, Aug 18

Match Time (IST) Channel La Liga Santander: Leganes vs. Alaves 11:30 PM SONY TEN 2

Sat, Aug 19

Match Time (IST) Channel French Ligue 1: Football Club de Metz vs. AS Monaco 12:00 AM SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD Premier League: Swansea City vs. Manchester United 4:50 PM Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD Premier League: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace 7:20 PM Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD Serie A TIM: Juventus vs. Cagliari 9:30 PM SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD La Liga Santander: Celta Vigo vs. Real Socieda 9:30 PM SONY TEN 2 Premier League: Stoke City vs. Arsenal 9:50 PM Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD Dutch League: AFC Ajax vs. FC Groningen 11:00 PM Neo Prime La Liga Santander: Girona vs. Atletico Madrid 11:30 PM SONY TEN 2

Sun, Aug 20

