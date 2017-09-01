How Twenty20 cricket brought the lost art of fast bowling back to the fore

Modern professional sport is a world of possibilities being ceaselessly extended. That much is evident in the staggering advances made in fielding and batting in cricket in the past decade. Yet there is one area in which there has been no great leap in recent years: the speed of the fastest bowlers.

Jeff Thomson was recorded bowling 99.7mph in 1975. In the 2003 World Cup Shoaib Akhtar bowled the first recorded 100mph ball. But across the 2015 World Cup, 2016 World Twenty20 and 2017 Champions Trophy the fastest single delivery was only 94.9mph, by Adam Milne in the World Cup.

It would be paradoxical if the format most tilted towards batting led to a great evolution in pace bowling. But the notion that T20 could lead to pace bowlers bowling faster - or, at least, being able to maintain their fastest speeds for longer - is very simple.

“If a young and fit fast bowler were to play all forms of cricket and attempted to bowl 90 mph deliveries with every ball his percentage of top pace deliveries would or should be higher in T20 cricket,” explains Daryl Foster, a former Pakistan bowling coach regarded as an oracle on bowling biomechanics.

Over a Test match, in which bowling 50 overs in a game is not uncommon, fast bowlers need to preserve themselves. Even in a one-day international, ten overs over three or four spells entails an element of self-management. There is no need for this in T20, where bowlers deliver only bowl 24 balls.

In the coming years Tymal Mills’s career will double as an fascinating experiment in whether T20 can help pace bowlers locate greater speeds. Quick bowlers, like Shaun Tait and Lasith Malinga, specialising in T20 is nothing new. Where Mills is different, and intriguing, is that his specialisation came so early - his last first-class or one-day match was two years ago, before he had turned 23.

Mills believes that he will “definitely” be able to reach, and maintain, quicker speeds through specialising in T20. “From a skill point of view it helps because it's all I'm thinking about. In theory if I can just get a nice period of staying fit and health, I’ve got no excuse not to be at full throttle more often than not.”

Yet it is much more complicated than simply being able to bowl quicker because of greater self-preservation. In his two years as a specialist Mills’ great allure has been his speed. But the process of maintaining his greatest pace - over 90mph - is bound up with vagaries of fitness, form and rhythm, and the challenge of self-managing himself when he is not playing in a T20 league.

“Sometimes it's tough to stay in rhythm,” he explains. “When you're playing in four-day cricket you've got time to settle into a spell and bowl fast and really find rhythm. Whereas in T20 you’ll bowl four overs none of which are in a spell so it can be difficult.” At times during the Pakistan Super League, Mills struggled to bowl at quicker than 85mph.

