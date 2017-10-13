Twenty20 series decider abandoned due to wet outfield in Hyderabad

Play was unable to get under way at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Friday due to a damaged outfield.

The Twenty20 series between India and Australia ended in a 1-1 draw after the decider in Hyderabad was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield.

Groundstaff worked frantically to try and repair damaged done at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium following heavy rain in the last fortnight.

Despite dry conditions, no play was possible in the third and final match of the series on Friday as Australia's tour ended in a damp squib.

The tourists won by eight wickets in the second ODI on Tuesday after a nine-wicket Duckworth–Lewis loss in the opener.