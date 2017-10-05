I was twice as good as Messi and Ronaldo, says Romario

Former Brazil striker Romario has boasted that he is a superior goal scorer to either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Clasico pair have been rivals throughout their respective careers but have emerged as the game’s two elite stars over the course of the last decade due to their scoring exploits for Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

Ronaldo may be waiting to get off the mark in La Liga this season, but even though Lionel Messi has 11 in seven matches in the same competition, for Barca ace Romario believes he is better than both.

“In scoring goals, I was better than both Messi and Romario. More than twice as good,” he told Globoesporte. “It’s true, though, they have different characteristics to the ones I had.

