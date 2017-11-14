Twitter blasts Akpeyi horrendous goalkeeping against Argentina

The Chippa United goalkeeper was heavily criticised by social media for his horrible first half performance which gave La Albiceleste a two-goal lead

Twitter has hit out at Daniel Akpeyi, claiming he has no business in the Super Eagles.

The 31-year-old conceded two mischievous goals as Argentina raced to a 2-0 lead in the first half of the ongoing international friendly in Krasnodar.

Although the Super Eagles erased the deficit to win 4-2 thanks to Alex Iwobi's brace and strikes from Kelechi Iheanacho and Brain Idowu, Akpeyi’s performance did not go well with fans as they took to Twitter to express their rage.