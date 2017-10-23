How Twitter reacted to Oscarine Masuluke losing Fifa Puskas Award

Olivier Giroud took the prize for his scorpion kick against Crystal Palace last season but fans feel the South African should have won

Oscarine Masuluke deserves to win the 2017 Fifa Puskas Award, according to Twitter.

Masuluke earned his place on the shortlist after scoring a stunning overhead kick in the 96th minute against Pirates in a PSL match last season.

Olivier Giroud took home the prize for his fabulous scorpion kick at the end of a superb team move against Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on January 1.

But football fans took to social media to show their support for the 24-year-old shot-stopper.

Check out the best tweets and make up your own mind...