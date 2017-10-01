Two changes for AFC Leopards against Sofapaka

Matano resorted for a lethal attacking formation, playing both Alexis Kitenge, Whyvonne Isuza and Vincent Oburu upfront

AFC Leopards have made two changes as they face Sofapaka in a Kenyan Premier League match.

Coach Robert Matano has drafted in Whyvonne Isuza and Duncan Otieno in the squad instead, of Musa Mudde and Keziron Kizito, who have been dropped.

Gabriel Andika has been benched once again with Matano preferring Ian Otieno between the sticks.

AFC Leopards XI: Ian Otieno, Lewis Wanami, Dennis Shikhayi, Robinson Kamura, Abdallah Salim, Duncan Otieno, Samuel Ndung'u, Victor Majid, Alexis Kitenge, Whyvonne Isuza and Vincent Oburu.

Reserves: Gabriel Andika, Jackson Juma, Michael Kibwage, Marcellus Ingotsi, Ramadhan Yakubu, Keziron Kizito and Aziz Okaka.