Two changes for Mathare United against Kariobangi Sharks

Mathare United coach, Francis Kimanzi has made two changes to his starting eleven that will take on Kariobangi Sharks in a Round 24 Kenyan Premier League match.

The ‘Slum Boys’ host Kariobangi Sharks at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

David Owino, who was left out of the match day squad in the 2-1 win over Western Stima, has made a return to the first team.

Owino replaces Andrew Juma on the left back.

Derrick Onyango starts ahead of Ronald Reagan who has been relegated to the bench.

The rest of the team remains unchanged with Levis Opiyo continuing in between the sticks while the pair of George Owino and Lennox Ogutu forming the central defence partnership. Derrick Nzosi retains his place at right back.

Roy Okal will provide defensive cover for the back four while Edward Seda and Chrispin Oduor will be tasked with supplying the three prong attack of John Mwangi, Chris Ochieng’ and new inclusion Derrick Onyango.

Mathare United are 25th on the log with 25 points while the visitors are 10 places above them with

Starting XI: Levis Opiyo (GK), David Owino, Derrick Nzosi, George Owino (C), Lennox Ogutu, Roy Okal, Edward Seda, Chrispin Oduor, Derrick Onyango, Chris Ochieng’, John Mwangi

Reserves: Mark Kioko (GK), Andrew Juma, Martin Ongori, Victor Ashinga, Tyson Otieno, Elijah Mwanzia, Brian Nyakan, Ronald Reagan