Two changes for Posta Rangers v Ulinzi Stars

Posta Rangers head coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo has made two changes from the squad which recorded a 0-0 draw against Nakumatt last week to the one which will do duty against Ulinzi Stars on Sunday.

Donald Owiti and Jared Obwoge replace Joackins Atudo and Geoffrey Kataka in the starting lineup while Patrick Matasi maintains his position in goal.

Collins Omondi has been named on the bench together with the relegated Kataka.

Posta Rangers: Patrick Matasi (GK), Owiti Donald, Luke Ochieng', Titus Achesa, Simon Mbugua, Joseph Mbugi, Jerry Santos, Joseph Nyagah, Gerson Likono, Jared Obwoge and Dennis Mukaisi.

Subs: Farouk Shikhalo (GK), Hashim Mukhwana, Collins Omndi, Simon Ogutu, Joseph Kuria, John Nairuka and Kataka Geofrey.

Ulinzi Stars: Jacktone Odhiambo, Cylus Shitote, Geoffrey Kokoyo, Hassan Mohammed, Oliver Ruto, Boniface Onyango, Churchill Muloma, Daniel Waweru, Mike Otieno, Stephen Waruru and Samuel Onyango.

Subs: James Saruni, Alex Masinde, Hamisi Abdalla, John Kago, Evans Amwoka, Enosh Ochieng’ and Oscar Wamalwa.