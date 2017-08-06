Two-division world champion Timothy Bradley calls time on boxing career

Dual weight world champion Timothy Bradley has announced that he is retiring from boxing.

The 33-year-old confirmed his decision on Saturday night in a short statement, after he had earlier commentated on Vasyl Lomachenko’s knockout victory over Miguel Marriaga.

“I hope to continue to allow boxing in my world through teaching, commentating and being a fan of a sport I love so dearly,” Bradley commented on his Instagram page.

“I can never find the words to convey how much I appreciate all of you and how truly humbled I am by the unconditional support the past 23 years: thank you,” he added.

“Thank you for cheering me on when I didn't deserve it, loving me most when I needed it and for being my heartbeat to keep going day after day. I am the man I am today because of you all.”

The American retires with a professional record of 33-2-1, including 13 knockouts. He held five world championships in two weight classes, and in 2013 was named the world’s third best pound-for-pound boxer by The Ring magazine.

View photos Bradley and Pacquiao fought three times (Getty) More

But it is for his trilogy of fights with Manny Pacquiao that Bradley is best known. He beat the Filipino in a widely disputed decision in 2013, before losing two rematches. Those are the only defeats on his record.

His last fight was in April 2016, when he lost a unanimous decision to Pacquiao.